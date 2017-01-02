Lane Kiffin, Alabama Part Ways Before Title Game; Steve Sarkisian To Take Over

Lane Kiffin’s days at Alabama already were numbered, but his departure is coming one game earlier than expected.
The offensive coordinator and the Crimson Tide mutually parted ways Monday, the school announced. Kiffin already accepted the head-coaching job at Florida Atlantic, but he was part of the ‘Bama’s coaching staff in Saturday’s Peach Bowl win over Washington.
“We made the decision because it was in the best interest of our players, our program and for Lane for him to assume his duties at Florida Atlantic,” Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN. “We mutually agreed that this was best for both programs.”
Now, another former USC head coach — Steve Sarkisian — will take over as Alabama offensive coordinator. His first assignment will be the national championship next week against Clemson.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
