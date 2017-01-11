Latest Airbag Recall Proves Takata, Honda, Still Have Long Ways To Go

Share this:

At some point, doesn’t the world run out of airbags to recall?

Apparently, it doesn’t. Honda announced Tuesday that it’s recalling 772,000 Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. for defective airbag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp. The vehicles are part of a larger recall of 1.29 million vehicles.

This is just the latest drop in the hat for a scandal that’s responsible for as many as 16 deaths and 180 injuries worldwide, more than 100 million recalled vehicles involving 17 automakers, and that’s already cost billions of dollars.

The issue is reportedly caused by airbag inflators in the front passenger side of affected vehicles that can explode during a crash, causing potential injury by sending metal shrapnel into passenger compartments.

Some of the included models in the recall are the 2005-2006 Acura MDX, 2005-2012 Acura RL, 2008-2012 Honda Accord, 2006-2011 Honda Civic, 2007-2012 Honda Fit and 2010-2012 Honda Insight.

No recalls related to the one in the U.S. are being announced in other regions yet.

