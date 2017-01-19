LaTroy Hawkins Selling Sprawling, 10-Bathroom Texas Mansion For $4M

Share this:

Are you looking to move to the Dallas area? Do you need a home with an excessive amount of bathrooms and have a few million dollars to spare? Well, today is your lucky day.

Former Major League Baseball reliever LaTroy Hawkins is selling his home in Prosper, Texas, and the place is pretty unbelievable. For $4 million, you get a 13,000-square-foot home on 5.8 acres of land that includes a pool with a slide, a pond, a multi-sport court, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit and its own barn. And that’s just the outside.

Inside Hawkins’ home, you can find five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms (for some reason), a gym, a home theater, a beauty salon (seriously), incredible fixtures and finishes and much more. It turns out 21 seasons in MLB can get you a lot.

But enough talking about the features in Hawkins’ enormous house. Just take a look for yourself.

Photo via Busted Coverage