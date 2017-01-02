LeBron James: Boston Celtics Have ‘Clear-Cut Star’ In Isaiah Thomas

Share this:

One of the constant criticisms of the Boston Celtics roster over the last few seasons has been its lack of a true superstar player — the type of guy you build a championship team around.

That might be true, but Boston’s roster is without exceptional talent. The NBA’s best player even thinks so.

“They got a clear-cut star and that’s Isaiah (Thomas),” Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James recently told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“The notion that they don’t have a star I think is fugazi as Donnie Brasco would say. Earlier I was watching the movie. So, they’re a good team for a reason and it starts with the head of the snake, and that’s Isaiah.”

Thomas is having another All-Star caliber season.

He’s averaging 27.7 points and 6.1 assists per game for the Celtics, and he’s reached the 20-point mark in 29 of his 30 games played. Thomas also poured in a career-high 52 points in a win over the Miami Heat last Friday.

James is absolutely right — Thomas is a legit star. Not only that, Thomas has a better case than most guards to start in the All-Star Game next month. We haven’t seen a player his size score with such ease since Allen Iverson, who recently was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images