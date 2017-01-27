LeBron James Jabs Donald Trump When Discussing NBA All-Star Voting

Share this:

Tweet







The NBA All-Star rosters were finalized on Thursday, and not everyone is happy with the selections.

As is standard with all All-Star game voting in any sport, cases can be made that some players are undeserving of the honor, or conversely, worthy players were not selected.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James chimed in on the All-Star selection process and expressed that there is always “goofy” voting, which he likened to the recent presidential election.

You can hear more from James below.

Pretty blunt comments from LeBron. But as we’ve learned recently, the three-time NBA Champion is not afraid to speak his mind.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images