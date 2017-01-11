LeBron James Reportedly Ticked Off About Way He’s Being Officiated

Share this:

LeBron James’ patience is wearing thin.

Multiple team sources told ESPN after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday that James has become increasingly frustrated with the way he’s been officiated this season.

James was assessed a technical foul Tuesday when he yelled at an official, seemingly upset that Utah’s Shelvin Mack wasn’t called for a foul on Cleveland’s previous offensive possession. Sources told ESPN that James wasn’t happy because he heard Jazz coach Quin Snyder instruct Mack to foul him in order to prevent a basket and hard contact was made, yet the officials didn’t call a foul.

“It is, it is. It is,” James said after the game when asked if his outburst was a product of being frustrated over the way he’s been officiated of late, according to ESPN.com. “But I know what the main thing is — the main thing is to win — but it is. It is. It is.”

James entered Wednesday ranked 10th in the NBA in free-throw attempts, but multiple sources told ESPN the Cavs star, who typically attempts a lot of shots in the paint, feels like contact is being ignored.

Ultimately, multiple sources told ESPN, there’s a perception by James he’s not officiated the same way as some other All-Star-caliber players across the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images