LeGarrette Blount Fined $18K For Facemask Of Ndamukong Suh In Patriots-Dolphins

Share this:

Tweet







LeGarrette Blount had some harsh criticisms for Ndamukong Suh after last Sunday’s game, but Blount’s wallet will be taking a hit, not Suh’s.

The New England Patriots running back was fined $18,231 for ripping off Suh’s facemask late in the fourth quarter of his team’s Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

After Blount’s 3-yard rush, Suh appeared to jump on the pile late and give Blount a little shove. The veteran running back took offense, yanking Suh’s helmet off by his facemask and drawing a 15-yard penalty as the teams scuffled.

The NFL did not fine Suh, per Reiss.

Blount ripped into Suh following New England’s 35-14 win, calling the Dolphins defensive lineman a “dirty player” and adding there’s “no room in the game” for his antics.

Blount wasn’t the only player disciplined in the heated season finale. Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry was fined twice for his actions after scoring a second-quarter touchdown — $24,309 for a “crotch grab” and $24,309 for slamming his helmet to the ground, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

There’s a chance these teams meet again, too — if Miami beats the Pittsburgh Steelers in its AFC Wild Card Game on Sunday, it will travel to New England to play the Patriots next Saturday in the divisional round.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images