LeGarrette Blount Reflects On Bulldozing Run: ‘Don’t Know How I Stayed Up’

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — With still more than a week until Super Bowl LI, New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount took a moment Thursday to reflect on his highlight run from the AFC Championship Game, where he lowered his shoulder and carried seven Pittsburgh Steelers defenders for half of his 18-yard run.

#ICYMI: #Patriots RB @LG_Blount brought SEVEN members of the Steelers defense along for an 18-yard run on Sunday. 😳 https://t.co/fddvIaPuYw — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) January 24, 2017

“I’ve seen it a couple times — social media, obviously my parents,” Blount said. “That’s one of those runs that obviously gets the crowd energized. I still don’t know how I stayed up. Obviously it got to a point where I was still moving the pile close to the end zone.

“Obviously I was in the middle, so I couldn’t see, but from the looks of it I saw Marty (Bennett) jump in, I saw Malcolm (Mitchell) jump in, I saw a few of my offensive linemen come in and start pushing the pile, which is why the pile started moving again. It’s always fun when you’re having a game like that and you have a run like that in the midst of it.”

Blount was asked if that kind of play sums up his playing style.

“Whenever I make contact I just try to keep my legs moving,” Blount said. “There’s no rocket science or anything behind it. It’s just football. I’ve been playing it for my whole life.”

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images