LeGarrette Blount Torches ‘Dirty’ Ndamukong Suh: ‘No Room In The Game For That’

LeGarrette Blount has had quite enough of Ndamukong Suh’s antics.

After picking up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during a post-whistle scuffle with Suh on Sunday, Blount skewered the notorious Miami Dolphins defensive tackle in a postgame interview with WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton.

“There’s not many guys in the league that like that guy,” Blount said after the New England Patriots’ 35-14 win at Hard Rock Stadium. “I don’t even know if there’s a lot of guys on that team that like him.”

#Patriots 5th Quarter: @LG_Blount with some strong words about Ndamukong Suh. More tonight on Sports Final #WBZ pic.twitter.com/i9UElSMnW6 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 1, 2017

In addition to his dustup with Blount, Suh also bowled over Patriots center David Andrews before the snap on one play. The resulting encroachment penalty gave New England a first down.

“He’s a dirty player,” Blount told Burton. “He’s always been a dirty player. He’s going to always be a dirty player. There’s no room in the game for that, and at some point in time, guys have to defend themselves when (Suh is) doing the things that he does.”

No one jumps offsides quite like Ndamukong Suh pic.twitter.com/6vDMkMhyAD — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 1, 2017

Blount finished with 51 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and the Patriots never trailed en route to their seventh consecutive win. The running back finished his interview with one final barb for Suh.

“All in all, he got his ass beat,” Blount told Burton. “They lost. He ran into the locker room after the game. We good.”

The Patriots and Dolphins both are headed to the playoffs, and they could meet again in the divisional round if Miami defeats the third-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers next weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images