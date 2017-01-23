LeGarrette Blount’s ‘Silencer’ TD Celebration Gains LeBron James’ Approval

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — LeGarrette Blount, New England Patriots running back and noted NBA fan, paid homage to one of basketball’s biggest stars Sunday night.

Blount helped put the nail in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coffin in the third quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game by plunging into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run, which he set up with a muscle-flexing, 18-yard rush on the previous play.

.@LG_Blount carrying the ENTIRE PIT defense with him. And he gets the TD on the next play! #PITvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/CBgc5sYiDw — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2017

Blount took a page out of LeBron James’ playbook after the score by celebrating with “The Silencer,” the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s trademark move. Apparently King James was watching, and he liked what he saw.

I see you @LG_Blount! Hit em with "The Silencer" — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 23, 2017

That’s one way to get yourself on the NBA’s radar.

Blount had plenty of reason to celebrate, as the score was his eighth career postseason rushing touchdown, tying him for 11th on the NFL’s all-time list.

