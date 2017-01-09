Lightning McQueen Of ‘Cars’ Ka-Chows Into Spotlight At NAIAS In Detroit

Share this:

Although “Cars 3” won’t arrive in theaters until summer, the movie’s main character isn’t waiting around for the spotlight.

Lightning McQueen, who will return for the third installment of Disney Pixar’s popular animated franchise, made an appearance at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Sunday.

Who knows if age will finally catch up with McQueen on the big screen, but he looked better than ever at the NAIAS.

Sorry. Changed my mind. This is the star of #NAIAS2017 pic.twitter.com/l2yUixEzse — Steve Fowler (@SteveFowler) January 9, 2017

Revealed during a presentation by Pixar, the life-size replica of McQueen was introduced alongside a clip of the new movie by Pixar’s chief creative officer, John Lasseter, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“Truly, this entire franchise, it all started here,” Lasseter said, via Freep.

The McQueen vehicle will be on display at the “Cars 3” exhibit until the NAIAS closes on Jan. 22.

