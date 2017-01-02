Liverpool FC

Liverpool Settle For 2-2 Draw Vs. Sunderland At Stadium Of Light

by on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 2:30PM
1,915

Liverpool were pegged back twice and forced to settle for a 2-2 draw with Sunderland in the Premier League on Monday.

The visitors led twice at the Stadium of Light, with Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane on target in either half to provide the foundation for a potential fifth successive win.

But a pair of Jermain Defoe penalties, the second with just six minutes to go after Mane was penalized for handball, denied Jürgen Klopp’s men maximum points in the northeast.

Click to read more on LiverpoolFC.com >>

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN