Liverpool Vs. Plymouth Argyle: Reds Fire Blanks, Draw FA Cup Third-Round Game

Liverpool was held to a goalless draw by Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third-round game Sunday at Anfield.

The League Two club earned itself a replay with the Reds after frustrating Jurgen Klopp’s side with a determined defensive display on the road.

One positive for the home team was Joe Gomez’s long-awaited return from injury. But Liverpool was ultimately unable to turn its dominance of the ball into goals meaning the sides must meet again to decide who takes a place in round four.

The key points …

Reds unable to force breakthrough against the Pilgrims, who claim a replay.

Gomez returned after injury and Woodburn made first start in youthful XI.

Sturridge, Firmino and Lallana come off bench in second half.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com