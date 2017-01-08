Liverpool Vs. Plymouth Argyle: Reds Fire Blanks, Draw FA Cup Third-Round Game

Liverpool was held to a goalless draw by Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third-round game Sunday at Anfield.
The League Two club earned itself a replay with the Reds after frustrating Jurgen Klopp’s side with a determined defensive display on the road.
One positive for the home team was Joe Gomez’s long-awaited return from injury. But Liverpool was ultimately unable to turn its dominance of the ball into goals meaning the sides must meet again to decide who takes a place in round four.
The key points …
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
Powered by WordPress.com VIP