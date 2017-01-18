Liverpool Vs. Plymouth Live Stream: Watch FA Cup Replay Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Liverpool must capitalize on its second chance against Plymouth Argyle.

The Reds will visit Plymouth on Wednesday in a replay of their FA Cup third-round game. The teams drew 0-0 on Jan. 8 at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fielded the youngest starting lineup in club history in that game, but the youthful Reds couldn’t dispatch their lower-division opponents. Fans will watch closely to see whether Liverpool can progress into the fourth round via a game they didn’t expect to be playing.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOXSoccer2Go

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com