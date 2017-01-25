Liverpool Vs. Southampton Live Stream: Watch EFL Cup Semifinal Online

Share this:

Liverpool is banking on home comforts to help reverse its cup fortunes.

The Reds will host Southampton on Wednesday in the second leg of the English Football League Cup semifinals. Southampton leads 1-0 thanks to its narrow win over the Reds on Jan. 11 in the first leg.

Joel Matip is expected to return to Liverpool’s lineup, having missed the last several weeks due to confusion over his eligibility. He’ll help shore up Liverpool’s defense, as the Reds look to reach the final of this competition for a record 13th time.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC