Liverpool Vs. Southampton Live Stream: Watch EFL Cup Semifinal Online

by on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 2:14PM
Liverpool is hoping for a repeat performance against Southampton in the English Football League Cup.

The Reds will visit the Saints on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Stadium in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal series. Liverpool trounced Southampton 6-1 last season in the League Cup quarterfinals.

The teams have played each other once this season, drawing 0-0 on Nov. 19.

Here’s how to watch Southampton vs. Liverpool online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV

