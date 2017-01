Share this:

Liverpool comes into Monday’s matchup with Sunderland fresh off a 1-0 win over Manchester City on New Year’s Eve.

The Reds enter the game with 43 points, while Sunderland checks in at the opposite end of the standings with 14 points.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool-Sunderland online.

When: Monday, Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com