Philippe Coutinho Signs New Long-Term Contract With Liverpool

Liverpool FC can announce Philippe Coutinho signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 24-year-old has committed his future to the Reds on Wednesday by penning the fresh deal at Melwood, the terms of which will come into effect from July 1, 2017.

Coutinho has been at Anfield for four years following his transfer from Inter Milan in January 2013, during which time he has established himself as one of the most impressive performers in the Premier League, scoring 34 goals in his 163 Liverpool appearances to date.

“I would like to thank everybody at the club, first of all,” the Brazilian forward told Liverpoolfc.com upon signing his contract. “I am very happy to sign a new contract here. It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here. I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me.

“I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me. It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything.”

