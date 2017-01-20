Logan Ryan Motivated By Desire To Provide For Family, Young Daughter

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Logan Ryan spoke earlier this week about how he plays defense with a chip on his shoulder. On Friday, he elaborated on why that is.

“I think everyone does,” the New England Patriots cornerback said. “I feel like you have to to play defensive back, to play at this level. You’re not just going to go out there and just think, ‘Just because No. 26 is on the field, I don’t have to bring my ‘A’ game.’ So yeah, that motivates me. The birth of my daughter last year, trying to feed my family, trying to maintain my job — I’ve been on this team for four years, and I’ve seen the roster turnover.”

Ryan is right about that. Within the past year, he’s watched the Patriots trade away star defenders Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins and receive significant contributions from newcomers like defensive end Chris Long, linebackers Shea McClellin and Kyle Van Noy, wide receiver Chris Hogan, tight end Martellus Bennett and guard Joe Thuney.

“I see how hard it is to play at this level consistently and to play at a high level,” Ryan said. “I see what Tom Brady and Devin McCourty, what those guys do, and they have to bring their game every day in practice, bring it every Sunday, and they have to bring it in the biggest games of the year. That’s what it takes, and just like you guys, I’m a professional, and I want to be the best in my job and do a good job and support my family. So, that’s just enough motivation right there to do everything it takes to have good performances.”

Ryan plays a key role on a New England defense that led the NFL in points allowed during the regular season, and he had arguably the best game of his pro career in Saturday’s divisional-round playoff win over the Houston Texans.

But the 25-year-old’s next game — Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers — could very well be his last in a Patriots uniform. Ryan is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

A number of his Patriots teammates are in the same boat. Ryan, Long, Bennett, safety Duron Harmon, receiver Michael Floyd, defensive end Jabaal Sheard, running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive tackle Alan Branch, fullback James Develin and linebacker Dont’a Hightower all are headed for unrestricted free agency if they do not come to terms on new contracts, and cornerback Malcolm Butler is an impending restricted free agent.

