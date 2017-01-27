College Basketball

Louisiana Tech Vs. UAB Basketball Brawl Leads To Mass Ejections, Ridiculous Ending

The Louisiana Tech University and University of Alabama at Birmingham basketball teams really should stick to hoops.

The teams’ game devolved into a farce Thursday at Bartow Arena after a mass brawl and subsequent ejections left both sides short-handed. With around six minutes remaining in the second half and UAB leading by 13 points, the chaos came when UAB’s Hakeem Baxter started fighting with Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Boykins. Players from both sides left their respective benches.

The referees followed the rules and ejected Baxter, Boykins the assistant coaches and any player that left the bench, namely most of them.

Louisiana Tech had to finish the game with just four players. Yes, that’s a five-on-four basketball game.

UAB went on to win 79-70.

How Louisiana Tech managed to cut four points from UAB’s lead after the brawl is puzzling.

