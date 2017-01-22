Country Music Star Luke Bryan To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Luke Bryan is preparing to sing to his largest-ever live audience.

The country music superstar will perform the national anthem Feb. 5 in Houston prior to kickoff at Super Bowl LI, the NFL and FOX announced Sunday in a statement. This will be Bryan’s first Super Bowl performance.

Bryan sounds excited about singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of a capacity crowd at NRG Stadium and hundreds of millions of television viewers on FOX.

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

Bryan and Lady Gaga, who will perform at halftime, will be the headline musical acts at the Super Bowl.

Thumbnail photo via Larry McCormack/The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network