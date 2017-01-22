NFL

Country Music Star Luke Bryan To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl LI

Luke Bryan is preparing to sing to his largest-ever live audience.

The country music superstar will perform the national anthem Feb. 5 in Houston prior to kickoff at Super Bowl LI, the NFL and FOX announced Sunday in a statement. This will be Bryan’s first Super Bowl performance.

Bryan sounds excited about singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of a capacity crowd at NRG Stadium and hundreds of millions of television viewers on FOX.

Bryan and Lady Gaga, who will perform at halftime, will be the headline musical acts at the Super Bowl.

