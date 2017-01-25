Luke Walton Not Interested In Kobe Bryant’s Offer To Help Lakers

Share this:

Kobe Bryant wants to help the Los Angeles Lakers, but coach Luke Walton is all set.

The former Los Angeles star appeared on ESPN Radio on Friday and told Stephen A. Smith he’d be more than happy to help the 16-32 Lakers get back on track. Bryant said he’s always available for the Lakers owners if they need him.

“I’m always around behind the scenes for Jeanie, Jimmy, and the entire Buss family if they need assistance or if it be to reach out or call for advice and things of that nature,” Bryant said, per the Score. “Now, being front and center about it, it’s not something that is really my cup of tea. I’d rather be behind the scenes and focus on the content I’m creating because that’s where my passion truly lies, but the Buss family knows that I’m always a phone call away.”

Bryant went on to say that he thinks Walton is doing “a fine job” and that his former teammate has it tough because a coach needs to have patience with such young players. But it doesn’t sound like Walton will be calling Bryant any time soon, at least not for coaching advice.

.@jaimemaggio informed Luke Walton that Kobe Bryant said recently on ESPN Radio that he's willing to help Lakers if asked. pic.twitter.com/UcO9NZZuG8 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 24, 2017

It’s not anything personal for Walton, but he’s right about the Lakers not needing tough love. It didn’t work under Byron Scott, who still had Bryant for his two seasons as the Lakers’ coach, as he went 38-126 there. So, as much as Bryant might want to take the reins, it seems Walton has it under control for now.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images