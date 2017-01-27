Magic Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Just when it appeared as though the Boston Celtics were struggling, they earned arguably their biggest win of the season.

The C’s entered Wednesday with three losses in a row against teams with worse records, but they did their best to put that rough stretch behind them with a 120-109 win over MVP candidate James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

Now they’ll look to make it two straight at TD Garden with a Friday night matchup against the struggling Orlando Magic.

Here’s how you can watch Magic vs. Celtics online.

When: Friday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

