Magic Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Just when it appeared as though the Boston Celtics were struggling, they earned arguably their biggest win of the season.
The C’s entered Wednesday with three losses in a row against teams with worse records, but they did their best to put that rough stretch behind them with a 120-109 win over MVP candidate James Harden and the Houston Rockets.
Now they’ll look to make it two straight at TD Garden with a Friday night matchup against the struggling Orlando Magic.
Here’s how you can watch Magic vs. Celtics online.
When: Friday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
