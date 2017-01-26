Make Sure These Classic, Underrated Racing Games Are In Your Collection

Share this:

Racing video games have a checkered past. For every truly unique game, there are multiple rip offs that aren’t worthy of your time.

And although many iconic racing games achieve the popularity they deserve, there are others that, while still great, never seem to get noticed. That’s where we come in. Dust off your old systems and use this list as a guide to track down some of the most-underrated racing video games around.

Wild Wild Racing (2000)

This game launched alongside the PlayStation 2, and was offered in different bundles. The game is simple, but extremely addicting. Players race with off-road rally cars around the globe, upgrading their cars as they advance through the game. What stood out about this game, though, was its unbelievable graphics. It’s not surprising that Sony wanted this to be one of the first games people could play once they purchased the ground-breaking system.

Tokyo Extreme Racer Zero (2001)

This game really is a hidden gem. Players navigate the freeways of Tokyo in search of rivals to drag race against, hoping to eventually master all 400 rivals. Your street name evolves as you advance in the game, and given that the U.S. version is basically an English translation of the Japanese game, the names can get pretty hysterical.

F-Zero GX (2003)

This game is pure mayhem. For those that are unaware, Captain Falcon isn’t just a falcon-punching character from the “Super Smash Bros.” series, he’s has his own series of racing games, with “F-Zero GX” easily being the best.

Mario Kart: Double Dash (2003)

This game isn’t so much underrated as it is forgotten among other “Mario Kart” entries, like the legendary “Mario Kart 64.” But with its tag-team gameplay, Double Dash offered a refreshingly new take on the series, and it’s graphics still look great, even today.

Dirt 3 (2011)

This game is incredibly challenging, but ultimately rewarding if you can stick with it. Tearing through courses from around the globe in a BMW Z4 is as fun as it is beautiful to look at, and the game offers a surprisingly high replay value.

Need for Speed: Shift (2009)

This was Need For Speed’s second attempt at a sim-racing game, but was more realistic than its predecessor, ProStreet. Shift had more detailed tuning options, similar to those in “Forza” and “Gran Turismo” games. It also included almost every car you could want and some of the most-famous circuits from around the world, as well as time attack, drifting and race events.

Pure (2008)

This game doesn’t have a ton of depth, but it makes up for it with an excess of fun. Players can use dirty bikes or ATVs to navigate huge courses from around the world, with an emphasis on performing completely unrealistic, gravity-defying tricks.

South Park Rally (2000)

If we’re being honest, this game is terrible. It has countless bugs, glitches and control issues. That said, the game perfectly captures the humor of the TV show, including an item that blocks your screen with Saddam Hussein’s face.