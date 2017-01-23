Malcolm Butler Celebrates Patriots’ Super Bowl Berth With Dancing Videobomb

Share this:

How excited was Malcolm Butler after Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game? So excited he felt like dancing.

During the celebration that followed the New England Patriots’ 36-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Butler surprised NESN.com’s Courtney Cox and Zack Cox by busting out some dance moves in the background of their postgame video report.

With the conference title sewn up, Butler now can turn his attention to the second Super Bowl of his young Patriots career. The cornerback’s first appearance on the sport’s biggest stage, of course, turned out pretty well for New England.