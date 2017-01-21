Manchester City Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Two of the Premier League’s best will square off in Manchester, England, on Saturday.

Manchester City will host Tottenham Hotspur in a battle of two top-five teams in the Premier League standings. The Spurs will be looking to win their seventh game in a row, while Manchester City will look to bounce back after losing 4-0 to Everton on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Man City vs. Tottenham online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images