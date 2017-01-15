Manchester United Vs. Liverpool Live: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Share this:

Halftime, 1-0 Liverpool: That’s the end of the first half.

Liverpool leads thanks to its composure in what is always an emotionally charged game. Manchester United had more quality scoring chances, but its inability to finish them and Mignolet’s saves have kept the host off the board.

Pogba made a grave mistake in giving away the penalty kick. Liverpool otherwise didn’t cause Manchester United’s defense many problems, but putting Milner on the penalty spot only can end one way.

James Milner is unbeaten in all previous 45 PL games in which he has scored (W37 D8) #PL #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/uebnFgs1F1 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 15, 2017

The game is tight. Look for it to open (slightly or more) in the second half.

45th minute, 1-0 Liverpool: There will be one minute of added time in the first half.

41st minute, 1-0 Liverpool: Ander Herrera finds Mkhitaryan with a through-ball. Mkhitaryan shoots from a tight angle, but Mignolet makes another fine save.

Simon Mignolet has made two fine saves to preserve Liverpool's lead. Still 0-1 (44 mins) #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/UGw1p4k97P — Premier League (@premierleague) January 15, 2017

39th minute, 1-0 Liverpol: There’s some chaos around Manchester United’s penalty area, as Liverpool catches the hosts on the break. Divock Origi was unable to find enough space for a shot. Jones then blocked Adam Lallana’s shot.

33rd minute, 1-0 Liverpool: Simon Mignolet saves Ibrahimovic’s powerful low free kick.

31st minute, 1-0 Liverpool: The referee has shown Lovren a yellow card for either his tackle on Martial or his protests against the foul call.

27th minute, 1-0 Liverpool: James Milner converts from the penalty spot, and Liverpool has the lead.

Liverpool strike first with Milner PK #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/WqcnPFTrHC — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 15, 2017

27. Mr. Reliable! Milner goes to De Gea's left and makes no mistake. Come on!!! [0-1] #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/CwJvLRLcXR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2017

Milner has been the Premier League’s master of the spot this season.

James Milner: Has scored more penalties (6) than any other player in the Premier League this season #MUNLIV — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 15, 2017

10 – James Milner has scored each of his last 10 penalties in the Premier League. Reliable. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2017

James Milner has scored his 6th PL of 2016-17, his best total in a PL season since 7 goals for Aston Villa in 2009-10 #PL #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/QmzFFpkyeZ — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 15, 2017

27th minute, 0-0: The referee has awarded Liverpool a penalty kick. Paul Pogba’s arm hit the ball inside Manchester United’s penalty area.

Error XXL de Pogba. Absurdo penalti por esta mano que permite al Liverpool adelantarse.#PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/TTOmUdWySG — La casa del fútbol (@casadelfutbol) January 15, 2017

Paul Pogba gives away a penalty against Liverpool with a handball. pic.twitter.com/ndcKaYHXxM — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 15, 2017

26th minute, 0-0: Roberto Firmino dispossesses Phil Jones in a dangerous area, but Marcos Rojo prevents him from shooting ongoal.

19th minute, 0-0: Henrik Mkhitaryan slides a through-ball to Paul Pogba, who shoots narrowly wide.

Manchester United is looking more dangerous, as the game reaches the 20-minute mark. Liverpool can consider itself lucky to have escaped this patch of the game unscathed.

18th minute, 0-0: Ibrahimovic nearly capitalizes on Lovren’s sloppy back pass, but the deflection lands on top of Liverpool’s goal.

13th minute, 0-0: Zlatan Ibrahimovic reaches Martial’s cross at the back post but can’t direct it on target in the game’s first half-chance.

📸 A first sight of goal, but Ibrahimvoic can't quite get there in time. 0-0 (17 mins) #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/qYTqcoggKn — Premier League (@premierleague) January 15, 2017

12th minute, 0-0: Here’s an early flash-point, as Anthony Martial goes down inside Liverpool’s penalty area as he attempts to dribble past Dejan Lovren. The home fans want a penalty kick. The referee ignores their pleas.

10th minute, 0-0: The fans are in good voice, but the teams haven’t yet responded with quality play.

The game has been bogged down in midfield so far, with both sides misplacing passes and ending promising opportunities before they have a chance to blossom.

11' – Neither side has carved out a clear chance yet, as both teams strive to make a mark on the game. #MUFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/GhWJpKY7eR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2017

Fifth minute, 0-0: The teams have traded some quick counter-attacks early on but failed to create any meaningful goal-scoring chances.

Kickoff: The 50th edition of the biggest Premier League’s biggest game is under way.

50 – This will be the 50th Premier League meeting between Man Utd and Liverpool – United have won 27 of the previous 49 (D9 L13). Titans. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2017

Pregame: Plenty of lineup news is coming from the Liverpool camp.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to start at right back in place of Nathaniel Clyne, who suffered a rib injury Wednesday during the EFL Cup loss to Southampton. Clyne played every minute of Liverpool’s first 20 Premier League games this season.

“He (Clyne) can cope with many things and we hoped for the best but then he had this little issue at training yesterday and we had to wait,” Klopp said before the game, per LiverpoolFC.com. ““It was one of the final moments of the session. We spoke this morning and he thought there was no chance. So we made this change.”

Klopp now turns to Alexander-Arnold, 18, who has played just one minute in the Premier League in his career. He has made four appearances for Liverpool’s first team, with two coming in the EFL Cup, one in the FA Cup and short Premier League debut.

Furthermore, Joel Matip withdrew from Liverpool’s squad due to confusion over his eligibilty. Liverpool issued a statement on Matip shortly before announcing its starting lineup.

“Matip, who was not included in Cameroon’s final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, has previously communicated his withdrawal from consideration for international selection, with his last appearance for Cameroon occurring in September 2015.

“The Cameroon Football Federation have failed to confirm that Matip can therefore play club football during the period of the Africa Cup of Nations. Liverpool have subsequently repeatedly sought, as a matter of urgency, clarity from FIFA in this regard. This includes assurances the player was called up for the tournament in accordance with the world governing body’s regulations.

“It is Liverpool’s view that the player should be available for club football during the period of the competition and will continue to work for a speedy and unambiguous resolution.”

Get it together, FIFA.

In more conventional lineup news, Jordan Henderson returns from injury to captain Liverpool and play center midfield. He has missed the last three games due to a heel injury.

Philippe Coutinho’s comeback from an ankle injury continues, as he starts on Liverpool’s bench. He had been out since Nov. 26 but played 29 minutes Wednesday against Southampton.

10:30 a.m.: Here are the starting lineups:

Manchester United

Ibrahimovic, back after illness, has not won or scored in 5 career apps v Liverpool. Rooney, on 449 PL apps & 249 goals for Man U, on bench pic.twitter.com/UYT2BQ2s7l — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 15, 2017

Liverpool

18-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold makes his 1st PL start. He comes in for Nathaniel Clyne who had been a PL ever present in 16-17 pic.twitter.com/OyimO1gIPk — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 15, 2017

10 a.m. ET: English soccer will command center stage in the sports world Sunday, with the biggest teams in the country set to clash.

Manchester United hosts Liverpool at Old Trafford in a meeting between the two winningest clubs in the history of English soccer. Liverpool currently sits fourth in the Premier League standings but could rise to second with a win. Manchester United occupies sixth place but could move to within two points of Liverpool with a victory.

The managers could dominate the spotlight, with Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho matching wits with Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp for just the seventh time.

1 – Jurgen Klopp has lost just one of his six meetings with Jose Mourinho (W3 D2 L1). Edge. #OptaJoePreview https://t.co/Lu2olkElyp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2017

The teams played to a goal-less draw in their last meeting. The stalemate at Anfield was no spectacle, and neutrals are hoping for more fireworks this time around.

Manchester United has won its last nine games in all competitions — its best run since January-February 2009 — and six consecutive in the Premier League.

Liverpool has lost 11 of its last 14 Premier League games at Old Trafford.

But this is a derby game, on which form and history often have no bearing during the 90 minutes of play.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool will kick off at 11 a.m. Join us right here for all the action from Old Trafford.

Here's a peek inside Old Trafford with preparations well underway. Join us on SS1 from 12.30 for #efcvcity then #MUNLIV #supersunday pic.twitter.com/xwKGf0xEwq — Sky Football ⚽️ (@SkyFootball) January 15, 2017

