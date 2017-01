Share this:

Manchester United will step away from the Premier League for an important FA Cup match Saturday morning.

The Red Devils will host Reading in the third round of the FA Cup, as they try to win the tournament for a second straight season.

Here’s how you can watch the FA Cup game online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

