Manny Ramirez Signs Contract To Play Independent League Ball In Japan

Manny Ramirez can’t put his baseball playing days behind him.
The former left fielder and 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame nominee recently expressed a desire to return to baseball, and on Monday, it became official. Ramirez agreed to a contract with the Kochi Fighting Dogs of the independent Shikoku Island League in Japan, the team announced.
Ramirez’s wife Juliana also posted about it on Instagram.
The 44-year-old, who spent most of his 19 Major League Baseball seasons with the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox, last played professional baseball in 2014 as a player-coach for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. His last major league appearance came in 2011 for the Tampa Bay Rays.
