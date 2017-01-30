Marcus Allen ‘Not Getting Into’ Tom Brady, Joe Montana Debate Of QB Greats

Share this:

HOUSTON — Marcus Allen knows a thing or two about both winning a Super Bowl and playing with an all-time great quarterback. So suffice it to say the former NFL running back is more than qualified to opine on the subject of Tom Brady.

Allen, who earned Super Bowl XLIII MVP honors with the Los Angeles Raiders and played with Joe Montana later in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, joined NESN.com on a Radio Row at Super Bowl LI to offer his thoughts on Brady, who is vying for his fifth Super Bowl victory Sunday.

Allen also showed off his pipes, crooning the “Every kiss begins with Kay” jingle while discussing his charity work with Kay Jewelers and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Hear more in the video above.