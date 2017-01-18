Margot Robbie Looks Unrecognizable As Tonya Harding In Upcoming Biopic

Share this:

Actress Margot Robbie burst onto the scene in 2013 with her performance in ” The Wolf of Wall Street” and has continued her rise with roles in “Suicide Squad” and “The Legend of Tarzan.”

However, Robbie’s upcoming role as figure skater Tonya Harding in the biopic “I, Tonya” could be her best role to date. Having a hard time picturing Robbie as the disgraced figure skater?

Well, so are we, but luckily the first photo’s from the movie’s set hit the internet today and her transformation is pretty unbelievable.

First images of Margot Robbie on the set of 'I, Tonya'! pic.twitter.com/Kue1tYovpl — best of margot (@badpostmargots) January 16, 2017

That’s her in full Harding attire. The movie is set to hit theaters sometime in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK Images