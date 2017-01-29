Marie Tillman ‘Saddened’ By President Donald Trump’s Visa Ban

Share this:

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that placed temporary bans on immigration into the United States for any refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Since the executive order was handed down, members of the sports world have reacted to President Trump’s order on social media, and the latest to react was Marie Tillman, the wife of the late Pat Tillman.

Pat Tillman played four seasons in the NFL before joining the Army Rangers in May 2002 following the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. Tillman was killed in April 2004 as a result of friendly fire in the mountains of Afghanistan.

Well said, Mrs. Tillman.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images