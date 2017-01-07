Mark Jackson: ESPN’s Promos For Golden State Warriors Are ‘Disrespectful’

Share this:

There’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are a huge draw for television networks, especially for ESPN.

But is there a chance that the worldwide leader has gone too far in promoting the league’s hottest franchise? One of their employees definitely thinks that’s the case.

During the Warriors game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, ESPN analyst and former Warriors’ head coach Mark Jackson, criticized his employer for their promotional material regarding Golden State, believing that it has been disrespectful to the teams they face.

Check out the video below.

Mark Jackson just called out ESPN (his employer) for their obvious bias and disrespect for the Grizzlies. LISTEN and SHARE: pic.twitter.com/FxkGm72fF3 — Grizz Hater Alert (@GrizzHaterAlert) January 7, 2017

It didn’t matter who went off for the Warriors on Friday, as they fell 128-119 in overtime. Perhaps ESPN should heed Jackson’s advice.

