Mark Trumbo, Orioles Agree To Three-Year Contract Worth Reported $37.5M

The home run leader is returning to Baltimore.

Mark Trumbo and the Orioles agreed to a three-year contract, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth an alleged $37.5 million, the Baltimore Sun reported, citing an industry source, which is a far cry from the $80 million Trumbo reportedly was looking for in early December.

Trumbo’s 47 home runs led Major League Baseball in 2016, and he drove in 108 RBIs, was an All-Star and won a Silver Slugger Award. However, the first baseman/outfielder also posted a .256 average and 170 strikeouts.

The Orioles didn’t lose any of their other heavy hitters, either — Baltimore had the most home runs in baseball with 253 and the third-best slugging percentage at .443 — so they’ll still be an offensive threat in the American League East with Trumbo back on board.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images