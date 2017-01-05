Mark Wahlberg’s Answer To Which Athlete Would Portray Him Might Surprise You

Share this:

Tweet







Mark Wahlberg is known for his action movies and his love of Boston sports, but what would happen if he combined the two?

The actor and Boston native visited ESPN recently and was asked which athlete would play him in a biopic. And while you might assume he’d pick Tom Brady, it actually was another member of the New England Patriots that Wahlberg picked to portray him.

Julian Edelman has some on-screen experience after appearing in two episodes on HBO’s “Ballers,” and he even hung out with the Wahlbergs on an episode of “Wahlburgers,” so maybe he’s a good choice for the role after all.

Still, the wide receiver likely is more worried about the Patriots’ upcoming playoff run, so it appears we’ll have to wait to see if he’s interested.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images