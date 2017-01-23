Martellus Bennett Dances With Patriots Cheerleaders After Beating Steelers

Share this:

Tweet







Martellus Bennett is going to the Super Bowl for the first time in his NFL career, and he celebrated in style after his New England Patriots punched their ticket to Houston.

Bennett grabbed a pom-pom and started to dance with the Patriots’ cheerleaders, complete with his AFC champions hat.

Martellus Bennett is going to the Super Bowl. Take out the Pom-poms! pic.twitter.com/Tgz5gdnn5Y — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 23, 2017

The veteran tight end caught five passes for 32 yards in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. He has waited nine seasons to reach the pinnacle of his sport.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images