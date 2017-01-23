Martellus Bennett Literally Too Excited To Sleep After Patriots’ Super Bowl Berth

Share this:

Tweet







New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett couldn’t hide his excitement Sunday night, and that apparently carried over into the morning.

Bennett and the Patriots dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, earning a berth in Super Bowl LI. While Super Bowl trips almost are taken for granted in New England — the Patriots are making their NFL-record ninth trip to the big game — Bennett is getting his first taste.

He understandably was overcome with joy Sunday night, dancing with the Patriots cheerleaders after the game and talking about how he was going to bake a celebratory cake.

And while we’re not sure whether he actually baked that cake, it appears the big tight end spent his Sunday night and Monday morning doing anything but sleeping.

Maaannnnnn. I'm still up watching Netflix, sketching and writing in my notebook. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 23, 2017

After the game I was so excited. Lol. I was lit on the field. I looked around and all my teammates acted as if they've been there before 😜👀 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 23, 2017

He also made a request to a local radio station and talked about his “magical” dancing shoes.

Aweee man. I would've lent you my dancing shoes. Pssttt they're magical, they'll take you anywhere you want to go! https://t.co/Natg1cLp9I — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 23, 2017

It’s good to be Martellus Bennett right about now.

UPDATE (9 a.m. ET): No cake. Alas.

We didn't have any cake mix at the house and no stores were open. So unfortunately I didn't get to make my "You're Awesome" Cake. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 23, 2017

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images