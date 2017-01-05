Martellus Bennett Loves Being With Patriots But Not Focused On New Contract

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Martellus Bennett has been an excellent addition to the New England Patriots’ roster, both with the numbers he’s put up on the field and the entertainment he’s provided off it.

It remains to be seen, however, whether the tight end will be back with the team next season.

Bennett is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and while he’s said he’d like to return in 2017, a new contract currently is not his primary focus.

“Yeah, I love it here,” Bennett said Thursday morning. “I mean, we’ll figure it out when it’s time to figure it out, but my family loves it here. I love being part of this team, this organization and this city. So when it comes around, it comes around. I’m not really tripping. I save my money pretty good. I have a good portfolio, so I’m not really tripping right now.”

Bennett played in all 16 games during the regular season, catching 55 passes for 701 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. His 12.7 yards-per-catch average was his highest since his rookie year.

The 27-year-old is one of several high-profile Patriots players set to hit the open market this spring. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, cornerback Logan Ryan, running back LeGarrette Blount, safety Duron Harmon, defensive tackle Alan Branch and defensive ends Jabaal Sheard and Chris Long also are on that list, as is impending restricted free-agent cornerback Malcolm Butler.

