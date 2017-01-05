Martellus Bennett Raves About Patriots’ Potential Replacement For Josh McDaniels

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly will interview for head coaching positions this weekend during the team’s bye week, and if he’s hired away, New England obviously would need a replacement.

Tight ends coach Brian Daboll is the front-runner for the position. Daboll started working on the Patriots’ coaching staff in 2000 as a defensive assistant then began coaching wide receivers in 2002. He left to become quarterbacks coach with the New York Jets in 2007, then was an offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs before returning as an assistant in 2013. He began coaching Patriots tight ends in 2014.

Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett raved about his positional coach Thursday.

“He’s a phenomenal coach,” Bennett said. “He’s one of the best I’ve been around, always prepared. I’ve got a meeting with him in a few minutes. Preparation is key, and just coaching. I’m going into my 10th year now, and he’s helped me grow as a player tremendously, whether it’s just techniques and becoming a player, a better teammate and things like that. A lot of my success has can be contributed to him this season. I’ve put in the work too, but he’s invested in me, and I’ve invested in him. We have a great relationship together. It’s fun working with him every day. And he has great taste in music.”

Daboll’s ability to relate to players obviously means a lot to Bennett.

“We kinda like some of the same music,” Bennett said. “I just think he’s down to earth. He’s easy to communicate with, and he’s honest and upfront. I could come to him and say anything, and we don’t really get upset. We just have a really good relationship. It’s a brotherhood.”

So, what kind of music does Daboll listen to?

“He listens to a little bit of everything,” Bennett said. “I come in sometimes, and he’ll have on Biggie and 2Pac, and he asks me if I know who this is, and I’m like, ‘Nah, coach. I don’t know. It’s only part of my heritage and my history, but I have no idea what that is.’ He listens to a little bit of everything. The other day he was talking about Meek Mill, and I was like, ‘I like Meek Mill.’ He was like, ‘He has a new album out.’ It’s like, where do you get this guy from?

“He’s pretty awesome, his preparation. He’s very smart. He has offensive coordinator (experience). He’s coached quarterbacks, so he sees the game differently, and he helps us see the game differently, as well. He’s awesome.”

McDaniels reportedly will interview with the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams. He’s reportedly the front-runner for the 49ers job.

