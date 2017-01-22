Patriots Rumors: Martellus Bennett Playing With Cracked Bone In Ankle

Share this:

Martellus Bennett has played in every game for the New England Patriots this season. But that does not mean he’s been healthy.

The Patriots tight end has been playing with a cracked bone and bone chips in his ankle, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Bennett, who was listed as questionable for the game with a knee injury, is expected to undergo surgery on his ankle after the season, per Rapoport.

Bennett has been the Patriots’ No. 1 tight end since Rob Gronkowski suffered a season-ending back injury in November. The 29-year-old led the team in touchdown receptions during the regular season with seven, and he ranked second in receiving yards with 701 on 55 catches.

Despite his various ailments, Bennett has played 77.6 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps, good for sixth on the team and second among skill players.

The Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LI in Houston.

