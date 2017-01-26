Matt Light Has Hilarious Idea For How Tom Brady Should Accept Lombardi Trophy

Share this:

Tweet







If the New England Patriots were to win Super Bowl LI, many fans are wondering what would happen during the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy.

Given their history as a result of the Deflategate saga, an awkward moment between Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is not out of the realm of possibility.

Speaking on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” former Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light pitched his old teammate an idea of how to handle the moment, in which he’d turn the tables on the NFL commissioner.

“Maybe grab the top of the Lombardi Trophy and just kind of squeeze it to see if it’s fully pressurized right in front of Roger (Goodell),” he told “Toucher & Rich.”

Light even went on to offer advice to Goodell on how to avoid the ceremony entirely, with the help of recently fired Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson, who was also a central figure of Deflategate.

“I think Roger should just hire Ryan Grigson since he’s unemployed and get him up there,” Light told “Toucher & Rich.”

While Light was obviously being facetious, he went on to describe how he actually envisions the moment playing out.

“I think you just go out there and make it all about your team and obviously the season and everything else,” Light said on “Toucher & Rich.” “Maybe afterward you reflect on it a little bit and maybe get a jab in here or there. But they’re a class act, that’s the one thing that will come out of this entire process. While he (Goodell) decided to take the low road in a million different ways, they (Patriots) never did that. Especially Tom (Brady), and he’s the one that was affected the most by it. So I doubt they make it too big of a deal.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images