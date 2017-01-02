Matt Patricia Rumors: Chargers, Rams Request To Interview Patriots Coordinator

Share this:

Tweet







Josh McDaniels isn’t the only New England Patriots coordinator garnering interest from NFL teams with head-coaching vacancies.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Diego Chargers both have submitted requests to interview Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Rams fired head coach Jeff Fisher last month, and the Chargers canned Mike McCoy on Sunday.

Patricia, who has been with the Patriots since 2004, said Monday he had yet to receive calls from any NFL suitors.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Patricia said in a conference call with reporters. “We’re just working on (Sunday’s) game and getting ready here for moving forward. I know there’s a process in place for that that the league follows, but for myself right now, I’m just really kind of focused on what we’re doing right now and the team moving forward. I’m in a normal Monday routine, which is great for me.”

Los Angeles and San Diego both missed the playoffs this season, finishing 4-12 and 5-11, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images