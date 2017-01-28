Matt Prater Sees, Raises Justin Tucker With Amazing 76-Yard Field Goal

Share this:

Tweet







We’ve got ourselves an old-fashioned kick-off, folks.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker left our mouths agape earlier this week by nonchalantly nailing a 75-yard field goal during a Pro Bowl practice. Tucker arguably is the best kicker on the planet, so there’s no way anyone can kick it farther than him, right?

Wrong. Not to be outdone, Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater hit the Pro Bowl pitch Saturday morning to attempt — you guessed it — a 76-yarder. And Prater’s one-up attempt was money.

Prater is so far away that it’s pretty hard to see the ball actually go through the uprights. But the awestruck reactions of Prater’s cameraman and a few lucky fans in attendance are proof enough that he drilled it.

If anyone was to raise the bar on Tucker, it was Prater, who owns the NFL record for longest made field goal at 64 yards.

The ball is in your court now, Justin.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images