Matt Ryan Beats Out Tom Brady For All-Pro Nod; Matthew Slater Patriots’ Lone Rep

Tom Brady’s stellar 2016 season was not enough to earn the New England Patriots quarterback his third career first-team All-Pro selection.

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons was selected as the quarterback for the NFL’s 2016 All-Pro first team, The Associated Press announced Friday.

Ryan is the favorite to win the league’s Most Valuable Player Award, as well, after completing 69.9 percent of his passes, throwing 38 touchdowns with seven interceptions and posting the fifth-highest passer rating in NFL history (117.1) during the Falcons’ 11-win regular season.

The Patriots had just one representative on the All-Pro first team: special teamer Matthew Slater, who earned his first career selection. Slater has been voted to the Pro Bowl in each of the last six seasons and on Wednesday was announced as the winner of the 2017 Bart Starr Award.

Six New England players earned second-team All-Pro honors, however: Brady, right tackle Marcus Cannon, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, cornerback Malcolm Butler, safety Devin McCourty and special teamer Nate Ebner.

Here is the full list of first-team All-Pros:

Offense

Matt Ryan, quarterback, Falcons

Ezekiel Elliott, running back, Dallas Cowboys

David Johnson, running back (flex), Arizona Cardinals

Antonio Brown, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Julio Jones, wide receiver, Falcons

Travis Kelce, tight end, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyron Smith, left tackle, Cowboys

Kelechi Osemele, left guard, Oakland Raiders

Travis Frederick, center, Cowboys

Zack Martin, right guard, Cowboys

Jack Conklin, right tackle, Tennessee Titans

Defense

Khalil Mack, edge rusher, Raiders

Aaron Donald, interior lineman, Los Angeles Rams

Damon Harrison, interior lineman, New York Giants

Vic Beasley, edge rusher, Falcons

Von Miller, linebacker, Denver Broncos

Sean Lee, linebacker, Cowboys

Bobby Wagner, linebacker, Seattle Seahawks

Aqib Talib, cornerback, Broncos

Marcus Peters, cornerback, Chiefs

Chris Harris, cornerback, Broncos

Eric Berry, safety, Chiefs

Landon Collins, safety, Giants

Special teams

Justin Tucker, kicker, Baltimore Ravens

Johnny Hekker, punter, Rams

Cordarrelle Peterson, kick returner, Minnesota Vikings

Tyreek Hill, punt returner, Chiefs

Matthew Slater, special teamer, Patriots

Some observations:

— The competition between Ryan and Brady wasn’t particularly close. Ryan received 29 votes to Brady’s 15. Aaaron Rodgers was third with five votes, followed by Derek Carr with one.

— Slater edged Ebner by just two votes (14 to 12). Slater said last month he believed Ebner had been the better player this season.

— Cannon’s second-team All-Pro nod is definitive proof of the right tackle’s tremendous improvement this season. A whipping boy for Patriots fans throughout his career, the 28-year-old now looks he’ll be a cornerstone of New England’s offensive line for the foreseeable future after earning a five-year contract extension.

— Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski received All-Pro consideration despite playing in just eight games. He garnered one vote, good for third place behind Kelce and Carolina’s Greg Olsen.

— A New England player named “Matt Develin” received three votes as a special teamer. There is no Matt Develin, so those votes likely were meant for Patriots fullback James Develin.

Apparently someone named "Matt Develin" got three All-Pro votes as a Patriots special teamer. pic.twitter.com/u6JZwcGmqV — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 6, 2017

— Hill and Tucker were the only unanimous selections.

— Three of the Cowboys’ five starting offensive lineman earned first-team All-Pro nods, which shows just how dominant that unit has been this season. The Chiefs and Broncos each sent half of their starting secondary.

— Dallas led the NFL with five first-team All-Pros, while Kansas City ranked second and paced the AFC with four.

— This year marks the first time since 2013 the Patriots have not had multiple representatives on the AP’s All-Pro first team. They had two in 2015 (Gronkowski and Stephen Gostkowski) and 2014 (Gronkowski and Darrelle Revis).

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images