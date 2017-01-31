Matt Ryan Downplays Eli Manning’s Texts Ahead Of Falcons-Patriots Super Bowl

Share this:

HOUSTON — Yes, Matt Ryan has been in touch with Eli Manning ahead of the Atlanta Falcons’ Super Bowl LI matchup with the New England Patriots. No, he doesn’t believe the New York Giants quarterback has supplied him with any sort of secret weapon.

Ryan acknowledged Tuesday he has exchanged text messages with Manning, whose Giants have handed the Patriots their only two Super Bowl losses of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. But the Falcons quarterback clarified that the conversation wasn’t exactly groundbreaking as far as gathering intel on Atlanta’s upcoming opponent.

“None of it was about that,” Ryan said of whether Manning provided any sort of formula for defeating Brady and Co. “He was nice to send some congratulations texts on playoff games, and that was about it. I think it got turned into something different about the code to beat the Patriots, but it was just congratulations texts.”

This, of course, begs the question: Does a secret code exist for beating New England in the big game?

“I think you need to play well. I don’t think it’s overly complicated. You have to play well,” said Ryan, who pointed to execution as the likely determining factor come Sunday. “You have to take care of the football. You can’t give them anything. And then on the defensive side of the ball, we certainly need to try and take it away.”

Perhaps Manning will send another congratulatory text message after this weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images