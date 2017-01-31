Matt Ryan Sheds Light On Admiration For Tom Brady Before Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — Matt Ryan and Tom Brady might not have dinner plans this week in Houston, but they’re definitely on good terms as the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots prepare to clash Sunday in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.

Their relationship dates back to 2010, when the Patriots and Falcons practiced against each other during training camp, and the two quarterbacks have stayed in touch ever since.

“Yeah, for sure. I followed it. You couldn’t help but follow it while you were in Boston,” Ryan said Tuesday of whether he stayed up to speed with Brady’s career while playing at Boston College. “There was so much coverage and so much attention, and they were playing so well and winning championships. Certainly I admired him from afar.”

Ryan never met Brady before being drafted third overall by Atlanta in 2008, but their relationship has blossomed in recent years. They exchange text messages every now and then as certain events pop up, and Brady even reached out to congratulate Ryan after the Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LI.

“I think every quarterback who has played in this league, they have all tried to emulate things that Tom does. He’s been so consistent,” Ryan said. “To me, the biggest thing and the thing that’s most impressive is his consistency throughout the years. He’s just played so well for so long. He works extremely hard, he’s incredibly committed to being great and those are things that I think I’ve tried to do as well.”

Ryan and Brady both had MVP-caliber regular seasons, and their success has carried over into the playoffs. Ryan is eyeing his first Super Bowl ring while Brady is chasing his fifth, but none of that really matters as the Falcons and Patriots gear up for their winner-take-all-showdown at NRG Stadium. For at least one day, they’ll be on a level playing field, each with an opportunity to cap a memorable 2016 campaign by hoisting the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

“I feel really good about my game, for sure. I’m confident in what I can do and the plays that I can make,” Ryan said. “I think we all are different. We all have our strengths and weaknesses, and emphasizing those strengths and believing in what you can do is really important.

“As for Tom, he’s been so consistent for so long, I think that’s probably the biggest thing. I respect so many things about him, but probably the biggest thing that I respect is his longevity and consistency. He’s done it at such a high level for a long time and never fallen off. He continues to play great later into his career and that’s certainly something I’ve been impressed with.”

It’s almost time to table the text chain and put away the phones. Until then, expect the quarterbacks’ mutual admiration to be on display down in the Lone Star State.