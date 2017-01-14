Mazda CX-9, Ford Expedition Among Best Large SUVs At Boston Auto Show

Share this:

BOSTON — Although SUVs are getting smaller and smaller, theres still nothing like barreling down the road in one that’s full-size.

Large SUVs might still be poor on gas mileage, but they are coming down in price and some new models include some pretty awesome standard features. There were plenty of great SUVs at the New England International Auto Show this week, but here are some of our favorites.

2017 Mazda CX-9

There are a lot of options to choose from if you want a big SUV. And after seeing everything at NEIAS in Boston this week, the new Mazda CX-9 has to take the cake. In addition to decent gas mileage (27 mpg on highway) the base model comes loaded with things like lane departure warning, blind spot warning and collision prevention. Plus, the interior looks awesome.

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

This thing can guzzle gas with the best of them, but you really feel like a dominant force when you’re sitting in the driver seat. It’s loaded with tons of high-tech safety features, wireless connectivity and comes with “Teen Driver,” a service that allows parents to monitor how their kids are driven.

2017 GMC Yukon Denali

Much like the Suburban, the Denali is a monster. These vehicles have a reputation for being extremely durable, and have a ton of space. This edition also comes with Bose speakers, and safety features like lane departure warning and traffic alert.

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

One of the more popular vehicles in this class, the new Grand Cherokee is once again, awesome. It’s got parallel and perpendicular park assist, as well as some other great features. It gets decent gas mileage, but the 295 horsepower it puts out ranks among the highest in its class.

2017 Dodge Durango

A bit of a sleeper. The Durango looks pretty basic on the outside, but the inside is really comfortable. In addition to it being relatively affordable, this thing makes a name for itself with the technology inside. A dual-screen Blu-ray system, 10-inch screens in the back of the front headrests and a great infotainment display are some of the highlights.

2017 Ford Expedition

This thing is big, expensive and struggles to get 20 mpg. However, it’s ridiculously comfortable, has some of the best technology and safety features in its class, as well as a ton of cargo space.

Photos courtesy of Ryan DeCosta/NESNFuel