Mercedes-Benz Enlist Coen Brothers, Peter Fonda In New Super Bowl Ad

Share this:

Tweet







As Super Bowl LI approaches, some automakers are revealing the ads they plan to run during the big game. And although there are plenty more to come, it’s tough to imagine any being cooler than the one Mercedes-Benz put together.

Titled “Easy Driver,” the minute-long commercial is directed by Joel and Ethan Coen (The Big Lebowski, Fargo, No Country for Old Men) and includes a cameo by Peter Fonda, star of the 1969 film “Easy Rider.” The ad takes place in your standard biker bar and features riders that are none-too pleased to discover their bikes are blocked in by a 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster.

As you can see, the bar includes plenty of Easy Rider memorabilia, with the only song playing on the jukebox being “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf, both of which add a nice touch.

Mercedes joins Kia and Lexus as the only brands to tease or release their ads for the game so far. But with one week to go before the New England Patriots square off against the Atlanta Falcons, we’ll soon have more car commercials than we know what to do with.