Meryl Streep Irks MMA, UFC Bosses With Dig At Golden Globes 2017 Speech

Meryl Streep couldn’t possibly take a shot at the fighting game without receiving some return fire.

UFC president Dana White blasted Streep for what she said about mixed martial arts Sunday during her speech the 2017 Golden Globe Award show.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners,” Streep said. “If we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

White responded Monday on TMZ Sports, calling Streep, 67, is “(80 years) old, uppity” and not part of MMA’s target demographic.

Bellator MMA President Scott Coker also responded to Streep but did so with a carrot, instead of a stick.

As a martial artist and an MMA promoter, here is my open letter and #Bellator170 invite to the very talented #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zostN22RAK — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) January 9, 2017

Let this be a lesson: picking fights, intentionally or by mistake, can be hazardous to one’s reputation in the age of social media fights.

