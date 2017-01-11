Mets Don’t Give Tim Tebow An Invite To Spring Training; MLB Dream Dead?

Share this:

Tim Tebow’s difficult path to the major leagues just got even tougher.

The New York Mets didn’t invite Tebow to their big league camp for spring training, the team confirmed Wednesday by announcing its full list of non-roster invites Wednesday, which didn’t include the former Heisman Trophy winner.

It appeared there was hope for Tebow back in December when Mets manager Terry Collins said he intended to get the NFL quarterback-turned-outfielder some at-bats in 2017 spring training. But New York general manager Sandy Alderson struck a different tune, recently insisting he wasn’t planning on inviting Tebow to camp, per ESPN’s Adam Rubin.

The Mets still can call Tebow up from minor league camp if they want to get him reps in the Grapefruit League this spring. But the 29-year-old still has plenty to prove on the field — he batted .194 for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League, striking out 20 times in 62 at-bats while stealing one base in three attempts.

We’re not counting Tebow out just yet, but it appears his major league aspirations temporarily are on hold.

